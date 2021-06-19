The PLA Insight: Issue No 102

I. The Big Story: China’s Nuclear Forces

The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission conducted a hearing on China’s nuclear forces on June 10, 2021. China’s force expansion and modernisation, upgrading delivery and support systems, and implications for the US, allies, partners and the Indo-Pacific region were major discussion points during this hearing. I have highlighted some important issues from the testimonies.

I) Chinese Nuclear Hardware, Delivery Systems and Supporting Infrastructure

Force Modernisation and Increase in Warheads

I found Dr Hans Kristensen’s testimony extremely interesting and insightful. Broadly, he outlined four phases of China’s nuclear modernisation, addressed the ongoing modernisation drive, discussed various estimates of the Chinese nuclear warhead stockpile size, and outlined projections for its potential future development.

Developments in the Four phases:

– Phase 1 (1960s and 1970s): Introduction of bombers, liquid fuel MRBMs like the DF-1 and DF-2.

– Phase 2 (1980s and 1990s): Silo-based ICBMs that could reach India, Russia and nearly all of the US. Also, the introduction of the first solid-fueled road-mobile MRBM (the DF-21) and experimental SSBM Type 092.

– Phase 3 (first and half-decade of the 2000s): Introduction of the DF-31, an upgrade on the DF-5 (MIRVs), a small SSBN fleet, and fielding the DF21 C/D.

– Phase 4: The fourth modernisation phase is currently underway. China is fielding a broad set of nuclear weapons systems that appear intended to upgrade older systems, add new types, and eventually, develop a triad of long-range strategic forces complemented by medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles. The PLARF force structure currently includes at least 40 missile brigade bases, of which up to half might have nuclear capability.

