The PLA Insight: Issue No 100

I. The Big Story: China-India Brief

The Hindu reports a minor face-off between Chinese and Indian troops in the no-patrolling zone at Galwan Valley, Eastern Ladakh. This reportedly happened in the first week of May 2021. It is the same area where the two sides clashed on June 15, 2020, resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian Army personnel and at least four Chinese soldiers. A no-patrolling zone extending to around 3 kilometres, around 1.5 km each, on either side of the clash site near the Y-junction of the Galwan Valley was created after the June 15, 2020 incident. A 30-day moratorium was also applied on foot-patrolling then. No more details of the recent face-off are available, but the Hindu reports that the two sides disengaged quickly.

The Indian Army, however, has dismissed such reports claiming no such incident happened, and the article published in media “seems to be inspired by sources who may be trying to derail the ongoing process for early resolution of issues in Eastern Ladakh.” The Army added, “Media professionals are requested to clarify actual versions/positions on incidents involving the Indian Army from authorised sources in the Indian Army and not base reports on un-corroborated inputs from third parties.” The Hindu has quoted a senior government official for this story.

