The PLA Insight: China-India: NPC & Tibet, Quad, Amb Vijay Gokhale’s Paper; Admiral Davidson’s Testimony; Defence Budget; Xi & the PLA; SCS: Continuity & Change

I. The Big Story: China-India

The National People’s Congress (NPC) was concluded yesterday. In this section, I briefly highlight the discussion from the NPC which affects India.

1) NPC and Tibet

China should accelerate plans to build a hydropower plant on a river near its disputed border with India, two senior officials said during the recently concluded NPC. A proposal to construct dams on the lower reaches of the 2,900km (1,800 miles) Yarlung Tsangpo River (known as Bramhaputra in India) was first presented in November and is included in China’s latest five-year plan. In November 2020, the new Chinese policy guidance had envisioned hydropower constructions on the river banks near the Indian border. But Chinese diplomats had downplayed this decision after Indian officials conveyed their concerns. Now, at least two Chinese officials spoke about the importance of this project during the NPC.

