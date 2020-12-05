The PLA Insight: China-India Dispute; US-China ESRC Annual Report; NIDS Annual Report: Cyber, Space and MCF; Taiwan; SCS

I. The Big Story: China-India Dispute

It’s been eight months since the Sino-Indian border stand-off started in the eastern Ladakh region. Since then, there have been eight Corps Commander-level meetings between the two sides with no reported progress on the ground. The eighth meeting was held in the first week of November 2020, and the dates for the ninth meeting are not finalised yet.

Meanwhile, India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar, in his recent interview with Suhasini Haidar, said that it was necessary to remember the Sumdorong Chu crisis of 1986. “Several years of talks were fruitless before the two armies, which were eyeball to eyeball in the Tawang region, disengaged in 1995… The bottom line is that China has violated past agreements by amassing troops at the border.” The rest of the India-China relationship gets affected if “peace and tranquillity” at the border is disturbed. More importantly, he added that reports of Chinese occupation of land in Depsang and north Pangong Tso did not set out “the totality of the ground picture fairly.” Read the detailed interview here.

