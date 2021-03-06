The PLA Insight: China-India Dispute; Testimonies: Deterring PRC Aggression towards Taiwan; PLA’s Missile Training Facilities; Near Seas Defense & Far Seas Protection

I. Big Story: China-India Border Dispute

The New York Times published a story this week claiming that China was responsible for Mumbai’s October 2020 outage. The report cites a study conducted by Recorded Future, a Somerville, Mass., company that studies the use of the internet by state actors. The company claims that the Mumbai power outage could be a part of a broad Chinese cyber campaign against India’s power grid. It claims that China intended to warn India that it shouldn’t press its claims too hard. It might face an electricity shutdown if it does.

Stuart Solomon, Recorded Future’s chief operating officer, said that the Chinese state-sponsored group, which the firm named Red Echo, “has been seen to systematically utilise advanced cyber intrusion techniques to quietly gain a foothold in nearly a dozen critical nodes across the Indian power generation and transmission infrastructure.”

