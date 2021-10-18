This is an excerpt from The Information Ecologist 62.

Elections and Partisan Groups, Content

By the time you read this, it would have been approximately 2 weeks since the results of the most recent set of assembly elections in India came out. Results that were hugely positive for the BJP. 2 reasons (among many others) often brought up to explain its electoral successes are (there are many others. But, I don’t fancy myself a political analyst and let’s be honest, you don’t come here for my political analysis anyway):

Financial resources at its disposal. Its domination of social media, in general, and WhatsApp in particular (you can certainly make the argument that 2 follows from 1).

Let’s look at some recent (and not so recent) literature that explores 2.

First, an October 2020 paper by Gursky, J., Glover, K., Joseff, K., Riedl, M.J., Pinzon, J., Geller, R., & Woolley, S. C. which looked into Propaganda on Encrypted Messaging Applications (EMAs) in the US, Mexico and India [Center for Media Engagement]. Note: As far as I can tell, this paper didn’t involve large scale content analysis.

We conducted 32 interviews with producers of EMA-based propaganda and experts on this phenomenon and combined insights from these interviews with an analysis of country-specific and global news coverage of EMAs, dis- and mis- information, and propaganda in order to identify trends in political usage of these apps.

It notes 4 trends relevant to Whatsapp + disinformation (all of these will seem familiar)

Rumours that have led to lynching/deaths.

Volunteer-powered ‘IT Cells’.

Politically partisan content (it noted that ‘most false political content’ favoured ‘Prime Minister Modi and the BJP.’)

Content sowing division between Hindus and Muslims.

Specifically, on the BJP’s usage, it makes the following points.

Crowdsourcing local news stories that are then framed and amplified at a national level. Viewing it as a ‘democratic equaliser’. This point was made within a broader point about volunteers and IT cell workers creating thousands of Whatsapp groups, and members of the BJP.

work(ing) with “volunteers, graphic designers, a few who are good on videos” to create engaging content. Whatsapp’s restrictions aimed at creating friction may have entrenched their dominant position (this should not be treated as an argument to say that Whatsapp should not have taken any such steps, only makes a point about *one of the many* outcomes):

When questioned about the consequences of WhatsApp’s new forwarding limitations and other regulations, they asserted that, due to the networks being maintained through humans and not automated processes like bots, they are not a worry: It works (sic) in our advantage… if you have people at every level, if you have people-to-people contact, then it doesn’t stop… It;s like you just pass the baton from one to each other… Whatsapp does not say you cannot forward the message to anyone. Whatsapp, in a way, they are just stopping tools.” Shivam Shankar Singh made a similar point in a podcast episode with Amit Varma back in October 2021 (sorry, I know it is a long episode, and I don’t remember the approximate timestamp). As far as I recall, his contention went beyond Whatsapp to include things like KYC for mobile connections, etc. [The Seen And The Unseen]. The sentence preceding the quote above points to the people-intensive nature of the operation:

The interviewee stressed the scope and multi-level (from local to nationwide) nature of the WhatsApp groups he maintains and the significant time investment required to maintain them. This is something for those of us who believe that Whatsapp does not have an algorithm to think about. Yes, Facebook itself does not push a newsfeed-esque centralised algorithmic selection interface onto its users. But there is a decentralised, people+money-powered distribution system in the mix (prevalence is another question, though) which mimics one, and cannot be controlled without unintended consequences. Aside: In general, these dynamics apply to Telegram, which is also a ‘non-insignicant’ venue (if I can call it that).

Did someone say prevalence? What percentage of content in Whatsapp groups maintained/managed by political parties is false information? And, at what levels are they a concern? An insightful paper by Simon Chauchard and Kiran Garimella addresses the first question to some extent [Journal of Quantitative Description]. Based on interviews of around ~2900 (300 polling booth areas from 10 districts in UP) social media managers booth level Whatsapp Groups ( over 2/3 were BJP) + visual content analysis of 533 groups over 9 months in 2019. They found (emphasis added):

Results suggest that misinformation and hateful content, while they account for an important part of some sub-types of content (for instance, content about minorities on the ruling party’s threads), remain overall rare: they account for only a few percents of the total content posted on these partisan threads, including on BJP threads. More surprisingly maybe, most of the content cannot easily be classified as “partisan content”. Salutations and wishes, often formulated in religious terms and/or relying on religious iconography, constitute much of the content. A large share of the content is also neither partisan nor religious, and more easily classifiable as phatic (Berriche and Altay, 2020) or entertainment-related. Only a small share (19%) of NaMo app content eventually ends up on the WhatsApp threads. More importantly, it is far from being the content most frequently shared by users on the threads, which suggests – coherent with our codings – that this content would most likely be drawn in a sea of other, unrelated content.

Aside 1: The part about salutations and religious iconography reminded me of a paper by Sumitra Badrinathan and Simon Chauchard about using religious messaging to counter COVID-19 related misinformation [Preprint on Github].

Since content analysis on groups was based on the group admins providing access, you could argue that selection bias could have played a role, and they only got access to ‘PG’ groups. And while they do not rule this out, the authors do provide reasons for believing that this may not be the case on Page 8. They are paraphrased here.

4 reasons why analysis is informative despite the potential for selection bias.

Groups not un-monitored/secretive, members added on weak ties. Admins would not have known what kind of content the researchers would have considered problematic, and unlikely that they themselves considered it problematic. Over time, Admins could have forgotten that they had added the researchers. Members did not know about the researchers at all.

Also worth noting that the experiment was designed to overestimate the percentages of content that could be classified as hateful or false.

In both cases, (coders) were asked to err on the side of caution before answering “No”. If they were unable to properly justify such a ”No” coding, they were asked to choose the ”possibly” response category. This strategy implies that our estimates – presented below – of the amount of hateful content and misinformation present on the threads are by design likely overestimates.

Ok, so what percentage of content could be considered hateful or false?

This evidence already suggests that any such consequence likely does not owe to a potential “carpet-bombing strategy” which would see users being mostly plied with hateful content, as the vast majority of content we code does not fit this category.

Aside 2: The ad.watch/Reporters Collective series referenced later does indicate that lower prevalence may be strategic in some instances. Though, one cannot say conclusively whether or not that is the case with these groups.

Is this high? Is this low? What are the thresholds at which the prevalence of hateful and/or false messages have irreversible effects on society? We don’t know.

The analysis further looks at the prevalence of hateful and/or false messages about Muslims, and specifically within BJP groups (further differentiated as posts from admins and members). Unsurprisingly, there is a marked increase in prevalence (screenshots of relevant tables included). I should point out that the overall prevalence of content about Muslims itself was somewhere in the 2% range.

While <2% of images were tagged as hateful, around 20% of images categorised as being about Muslims were tagged as hateful. And when you look at BJP groups, this number rises closer to 40%. Also, 4% of the images posted by admins were tagged as hateful.

Similarly, for false content: While 2-3% of all images were tagged as false, 4-8% of images about Muslims were tagged as false (depending on whether you include possibly false content). In BJP groups, the percentage of images about Muslims tagged as false information were in the 5-11% range. Note how the deltas with hateful content are higher than those for false content. Also, in BJP groups, 5-6% of the content posted by admins were tagged as false.

Aside 3: Something that got my attention but I wasn’t sure how to interpret is the reduction in percentages of images tagged as hateful/false in the BJP Groups compared with the overall sample. Was there marginally lower prevalence in these groups, or was this an artefact of the content type (i.e. images), or of the relative number of groups (recall that 2/3 of the initial sample were BJP groups), or just down to more content, in general? This is something I hope to clarify with the authors someday.

What about Partisan content?

Well, it constituted less than 50% of the images.

Here too, the prevalence of partisan content seems to be higher on non-BJP groups. And, as the image below appears to indicate, members in non-BJP groups seem to share significantly more partisan information than members in BJP groups (black bar v/s green bar).

The section on non-partisan content indicates that most of these cannot be categorised (categorised as ‘Other’).