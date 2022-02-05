This is an excerpt from The Information Ecologist 59.

For the complete edition go to: Of Conflict Expansion, Molloy’s Law, and FIR-ing Line 4 and Meanwhile in India

Conflict Expansion

h/t to Mike Caulfied (I’ll be doing that again in this edition) for this one.

In the linked post, Dave Karpf relays the story of… well, I’ll let his tweets do the talking:

As you can tell, unlike the 1st tweet, these 2 tweets ‘blew up’ (Missed opportunity to plug his soundcloud). It didn’t stop there because Bret Stephens – instead of letting this die down, as per Dave Karpf, continued to extend its lifecycle by addressing it in an interview and then a column where he also (may have) compared it to the use of radios in the 1930s in Germany (I say may have because he doesn’t reference it directly, but does use a quote about bedbugs [Vivian Ho – The Guardian]).

Ok, Prateek, this is great context and all(yawn!), but why is an obscure Twitter non-feud from 2019 relevant now?

You’re right. It isn’t. Ok, I lied. It is – for the takeaways. Dave Karpf then talks about conflict expansion in the context of political science (from E.E. Schattschneider’s The Semi-Sovereign People).

In the opening pages of the book, he writes: “the outcome of every conflict is determined by the extent to which the audience becomes involved in it.” Later, he elaborates further: “Political conflict is not like an intercollegiate debate in which the opponents agree in advance on the definition of the issues. As a matter of fact, the definition of the alternatives is the supreme instrument of power… He who determines what politics is about runs the country” (66).

The second point he makes is about managing the length of the conflict.

(2) Influencing the length of a political conflict is often just as important as influencing the substance of a political conflict.

The whole thing is encapsulated almost perfectly by this line:

I noted at the time that Stephens had managed an internet-first, pulling off a Streisand Effect/Godwin’s Law back-handspring. Of course the entire Internet pummeled him again after this column. Of course every news outlet published a follow-up story. Of course it gave new life to a controversy that otherwise would have ended.

I’ll admit I hadn’t thought of a lot of our interactions explicitly through the frame of conflict expansion. There are shades of it in the anatomy of an online conflict framework (See 38: Run out of Twitter for an explanation). Amplification, recruitment, creating pressure on platforms/private entities/law enforcement can all be considering exercises in conflict expansion.

Anatomy of an online conflict. Illustrated by the author.

Now, one thing that struck me about the Dave Karpf / Brett Stephens situation is that the actions of expanding the participants and extending the timeline were both primarily carried out by the ‘main combatants’ (even if inadvertently), if I can call them that. However, I think there’s an added dimension in our current information ecosystem – that pretty much anyone can (attempt to) expand the scope of the conflict. They may or may not succeed, of course. E.g. There were quite a few tweets that suggested Taylor Swift “could end Joe Rogan with a single tweet”[Twitter Search Results]. And while I was feeling smug about thinking of this, I looked up Schattschneider’s original chapter on the subject. He did account for this. Of course, the ease with which someone can move from audience to participant (and back) has changed.

Every fight consists of two parts (1) the few individuals who are actively engaged at the center and (2) the audience that is irresistibly attracted to the scene. The spectators are as much a part of the over-all situation as are the overt combatants. The spectators are an integral part of the situation, for, as likely as not, the audience determines the outcome of the fight. The crowd is loaded with portentousness because it is apt to be a hundred times as large as the fighting minority, and the relations of the audience and the combatants are highly unstable.

Conflict expansion is now, often, the first step (or at least an early action) – even in largely transactional interaction (I initially phrased this ‘non-political setting’ but that seemed too fuzzy. So is transactional, in my head, it looks a little less fuzzy though). Think of the number of times you’ve tweeted/posted publicly about a (perceived or actual) service deficiency (I know I have, though I consciously try to limit that now) or been at the receiving end of a snitch-tag. Because, really, who has the time to go through several layers of processes, conversations that often don’t work satisfactorily?

