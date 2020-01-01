The Information Ecologist 55: Of shrinking roads from fear to hate, effects of ‘Votes’App groups, and national security by platform

This is an excerpt from The Information Ecologist 54.

For the complete edition go to: Of shrinking roads from fear to hate, effects of ‘Votes’App groups, and national security by platform (substack.com)

Effects of Party Whats(votes?)App Groups

53: Participatory dysfunction was based on a paper about coordinated efforts across platforms to manipulate Twitter’s trends before the 2019 general elections in India [ACM Digital Library]. Recently, I came across a Job Market Paper by Kevin Carney about the effects of social media on voters during the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly elections in 2021. Given how integral WhatsApp has become to the campaigning process, I’m surprised we haven’t started calling it VotesApp (Sorry! It was right there).

~1500 participants (from an initial sample of ~3000) were assigned to three types of treatments: a full group (a group created by a political party and allowed anyone to post), a party content only group (a group in which posts by admins were auto-forwarded and users couldn’t post, i.e. only direct party messaging), and a control set (not assigned any group). Note that a participant didn’t necessarily need to be a supporter to be assigned to a group.

Experiment Design from Kevin Carney’s paper (Page 13)

My first result is that political WhatsApp groups increase knowledge about political news. Participants in full groups were better able to distinguish true from false news.

I have a (minor) gripe with this one because I think ‘knowledge about political news’ is too broad to describe what appears to have happened. But the findings are intriguing, nevertheless. Participants got better at identifying accurate headlines about the party whose Whatsapp group they were assigned to (again, not necessarily supported). The reduction of belief in rumours and false headlines was, apparently, not statistically significant. There also wasn’t a significant difference when it came to accurate headlines about the other party (but there was some). Also, there was a reduction in belief in rumours about the BJP.

My second result is that the full groups have a significant average effect on political prefer- ences, pushing participants toward the assigned party. This effect comes mainly from participants who identified as moderate at the baseline.

Again, interesting because this implies (as the author states) that ‘backlash’/backfire effects were not strong (since group assignment was independent of party support). But, does this also mean that those identifying as moderates, and supported the party, were pushed towards being more partisan? I wasn’t able to determine if this was observed or not. Though, the paper does mention that there was no ‘increase’ in affective polarisation. Again, I’m not sure if the baseline levels themselves would be considered high/low, etc.

Also, while there was some self-reported difference in a greater likelihood of voting for the randomly assigned party, it was not significant enough to be considered to be influencing a voting decision.

My third result is that horizontal communication between group members is key to the groups’ treatment effects. Across all main outcomes, the treatment effects of party messaging alone are consistently smaller and less significant than those of the full groups. Party messaging alone has no significant effect on knowledge or political preferences.

Highlighting the importance of the difference the structure of communication networks can make. i.e. top-down v/s participatory. Despite a higher volume of messages, full groups had a higher likelihood of messages being viewed and higher self-reported values of time spent.

For the complete edition go to: Of shrinking roads from fear to hate, effects of ‘Votes’App groups, and national security by platform (substack.com)