The Information Ecologist 54: Of Committee Reports, Dangerous Algorithms and Benefits(?) of DCNs 🤯

Committee Reports

On 1st December, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology published 2 reports:

Both reports reference misinformation/ ‘fake news’.

Report on Internet Shutdowns

The report on Internet Shutdowns does so in the recommendations, where it actually advocates for ‘banning of selective services, such as Facebook, Whatsapp, Telegram, etc.’🤯

Incidentally, this was the last recommendation – a memorable parting shot. I nearly fell off my chair.

The Committee feel that it will be of great relief if the Department can explore the option of banning of selective services, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, etc. instead of banning the internet as a whole. This will allow financial services, health, education and various other services to continue to operate for business as usual thereby minimizing inconvenience and suffering to the general public and also help in controlling spreading of misinformation during unrest. Adoption of such less restrictive mechanisms will be a welcome initiative. The Committee strongly recommend that the Department urgently examine the recommendation of TRAI and come out with a policy which will enable the selective banning of OTT services with suitable technological intervention, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram services during period of unrest/crisis that are liable to be used by the terrorists or anti- national element/forces to ferment trouble in the specified regions. The Committee look forward to positive development in this regard.

And, while I understand where the committee may be coming from in terms of attempting to narrow the disruption and prevent certain types of services from being blocked – this recommendation fails to recognise at least 3 things-

a) How the internet works: Such measures can be bypassed, but they also exacerbate inequity because not everyone will know how to.

b) How people respond to such measures: People who can, will migrate to other platforms. I shudder to think of the impact of serially escalating games of block-a-mole for most people.

c) How many people rely on Digital Communication Networks: We can argue that it isn’t ideal for so many people to depend on a small number of platforms/services, but the Facebook outage in early October affected many millions of Indians. [Indian Express] [Rest of World]

Aside: I had many more issues with the report, which I discussed with my colleagues in a forthcoming episode of All Things Policy (the episode will go up on 14th December, but I don’t have a link at the time of writing this).

Report on Ethical Standards on Media Coverage

This one clearly preferred the term ‘fake news (used ~35 times) over misinformation (used 4 times), but that’s not the bad part.

Let me quote from a summary by Sarvesh Mathi for Medianama.

Need more Fact Check Units (FCU): While appreciating the Press India Bureau (PIB) for setting up Fact Check Units in 17 Regional Offices of PIB, the Committee desired that MIB should open more such FCUs to remain vigilant for viral videos and news which might create public disorder. Term “Fake News” should be broadly defined: The Committee also recommended that the term “Fake News” should be more broadly defined. Regulatory mechanisms should embrace technology like AI to tackle fake news: Endorsing the view of Prasar Bharati CEO, the Committee recommended that regulatory mechanisms should look at embracing the latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) to check fake news and to be able to intervene in near real-time. Legal provisions should be developed: The Committee noted that countries like Australia, Malaysia, and other democracies have anti-fake news laws and that the government should study their laws and develop legal provisions for India too. Seek the expertise of non-government agencies: Naming AltNews, check4spam, and SMHoaxslayer, the Committee recommended that the government should factor in the expertise of these non-government agencies in the domain of fact-checking.

I want to focus on 2, 3 and 4.

Broad definition of ‘Fake News’

In this context, while appreciating the establishment of Fact Check Units in 17 Regional Offices of PIB, the Committee desires that the Ministry should open more such FCUs to remain vigilant for viral videos/news which should create public disorder. The Committee would also recommend that the term “Fake News” should be broadly defined.

I must admit, I am really confused by what this is supposed to be mean. If anything, the problem with the term ‘fake news’ is that it is too broad, and in many situations, meaningless and unhelpful (See 52, which included this chart from a paper it cited).

A March 2020 paper, looking into the normalisation of the term ‘fake news’ in news coverage (in Austria) proposed three models – the genre, the label, the buzzword. [Journalism Studies – Volume 21, 2020 – Issue 10].

Using Artificial Intelligence

Again, the context in which it is referenced in the report isn’t particularly informative and does not mention how/what/when/where these methods may be deployed to mitigate the effects of misinformation and disinformation. I’m not saying it cannot be done, but a report of this magnitude should not uncritically cite such recommendations without further consultation. Plenty of reportage exists to show that automated systems also tend to get a lot wrong, or how codifying such recommendations in law can entrench the existing dominant market participants.

Legal Provisions

This one was an almost throwaway line in recommendation 21. And once again, I was off my chair (Ok, I lied, I didn’t really fall).

21. The Committee endorse the views of the CEO, Prasar Bharati that the regulatory mechanisms should look at embracing latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence to check fake news and to be able to intervene in near real time. Hence, there is a need to take suitable steps accordingly and also to factor in the existing expertise in the domain of news fact check through non-Government agencies such as ‘AltNews’, ‘check4spam’, ‘SMHoaxslayer’ etc. Further, while observing that countries like Australia, Malaysia and other democracies have Anti- Fake News Laws, the Committee would like the Ministry to study their laws and develop some legal provisions to counter as big a challenge as fake news.

Earlier in the report, Russia, Australia and Malaysia were cited after paragraph 101.

101. When asked for details of the countries which have enacted legislation for tackling ‘Fake news’ along with their effectiveness, the Ministry have stated that as per Press Information Bureau, they have not conducted any exhaustive study of anti-fake news laws in other countries. However, the data gathered from public domain is as given below:

Now, I am not sure we want Russia as a role model in this regard. The Malaysian law it references was repealed in 2018. The report does point this out but did not seem to mention that a version of it came back as an ordinance earlier this year [Verfassungsblog]. Note, I am not implying mal-intent here. I am incredibly disappointed at the shallowness of the research.

When COVID-19 started spreading in Asia in the month before, Muhyiddin, then Minister of Home Affairs, stated that there were enough laws to curb fake news without AFNA. However, he changed his mind a year later. In January 2021, the Malaysian King issued a Proclamation of Emergency on request of the government that aimed to better contain the ongoing COVID-19 spread. Parliament was suspended. On 11 March 2021, the Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021 was promulgated on the basis of Article 150 (2B) of the Federal Constitution which allows the promulgation of ordinances in circumstances that require immediate action.

While Australia does have a voluntary Code of Practice on Disinformation and Misinformation (adopted by Adobe, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Redbubble, TikTok and Twitter), it does not appear to have a ‘fake news’ law along the lines of Singapore, etc. The law about ‘abhorrent violent material’ that the report references deals with broadcasting violent content and not false content/disinformation.

These inaccuracies aside, the question remains, does India need such legal provisions? No.

Well, these laws tend to be used against citizens, journalists and political opponents [The Economist]. Singapore’s first use of POFMA was against an opposition politician [ZDNet]. Edition 19: Of the states and state of information disorder plotted state responses based on whether they were supply-side/demand-side, mandatory/voluntary and aimed as governments, markets, societies and individuals (as you can see, the busiest quadrant is the mandatory/supply-side one. Multiple previous editions have also documented arrests/FIRs periodically. [Custom Google Search] In the context of Kerala’s (ultimately withdrawn ordinance amending the Kerala Police Act to include a provision for a 3-year jail term for ‘intentionally and falsely defaming a person or a group of people’, I had written [Deccan Herald]

Across the country, there have been measures such as banning social media news platforms, notifications/warnings to WhatsApp admins, a PIL seeking Aadhaar linking to social media accounts, as well as recommendations to the Union Home Minister for ‘real-time social media monitoring’. Arrests/FIRs against journalists and private citizens for ‘fake news’ and ‘rumour-mongering’ have taken place in several states. The 2020 Crime In India report (page 56) published by the NCRB listed a total of 1527 cases under the head “Circulate False/Fake News/Rumours (Sec.505 IPC/Sec.505 r/w IT Act)”. Also, note that due to the ‘Principal Offence Rule’, which considers only the ‘most heinous crime,’ i.e. with maximum punishment, as the counting unit – the number of cases are likely undercounted. My observation from a limited tracking of these cases is that they tend to be accompanied by more serious offences under 124 and 153 (I do not have data to back this up). [Aside: These provisions did not seem to find even a mention in the IT Committee’s report – unless ctrl/cmd+F has failed me. Maybe that was because the report dealt primarily with media coverage. But the recommendations do not seem to be limited to the media – so why should any analysis of existing legal provisions be similarly constrained?] I also happen to have a Google Alert set up that monitors reports of arrests/FIRs/cases being registered for false information on social media (here’s a link to the RSS feed if you’re interested). It generates ~2000 articles/month. Note: There are obviously many duplicates. I am not implying that there are ~2000 unique reports and/or cases a month.

All of this is to say is that we’re already (selectively) taking a lot of action based on what someone perceives to be false information, inappropriate comments through social media posts. We shouldn’t be too eager to go down the road of exploring blunt legislative instruments that are going shift the power dynamic further away from societies. At the very least, we should study existing laws and jurisprudence on the ‘prosecution of a lie’ first before we contemplate isomorphic mimicry. Ideally, this should be the Ministry of Law and Justice’s job.

