On March 17th 2021, The Takshashila Institution and the Embassy of India, Riyadh conducted an online event to discuss the future of India-Yemen relations. The event was hosted by Lt. Gen. Prakash Menon, Director, Strategic Studies, at Takshashila, Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed and Ambassador Abdulmailk Abdullah Al Eryani.

General Menon started off the session by addressing the question of how we can make such relationships deeper and the status of India’s embassy in Yemen.

The conversation begins with Ambassador Al Eryani, talking about the history of India-Yemenese relations. He emphasised the long-standing cultural exchanges between the two countries and said the two share cordial relations. He then mentioned the support Yemen has provided to India in their bid for a permanent seat in the UNSC. He stressed that the two countries have mutual respect for each other and that they remain close. He went on to say that India and Yemen have agreements in many areas like energy, health, military, defence, security and education. He mentioned the importance of the Indian private sector as an investor in Yemen’s economy. He also talked about how India has played an important role in helping victims of the ongoing crisis – by supplying medical visas, supplies, material aid and assistance.

The discussion then moves to Ambassador Sayeed. When talking about the relationship between India and Yemen, he talked about how the two have had a long historical relationship. He talks about the significance of culture in Yemen, specifically Aden. He talked about the strong presence of an Indian diaspora in Yemen, with about 30,00,000 people of Yemeni origin having settled in India and an estimated 1,00,000 strong Indian diaspora in Yemen. With regard to foreign policy, he stresses that India and Yemen have common interests in non-alignment, international peace, combatting terrorism etc. He then talked about education and how a number of scholarships have been given to Yemenese students through bodies like ICCR. Talking about trade, he mentioned that India’s bilateral trade was at its peak of $3.2 billion in 2006-07. He continued to talk about important sectors like economic relations, pharma, mining, construction – road, highway, irrigation.

Finally, he emphasised the geostrategic importance of Yemen. In this regard, he stressed on how access to the Gulf of Aden is important to India’s geopolitical interests and overlooks important maritime choke-points. The discussion concluded with Ambassador Sayeed reiterating that India would extend any humanitarian assistance needed by Yemen and work together to come to a peaceful settlement.

