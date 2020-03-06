The Compound Eye – Surrogacy, Myths about Coronavirus and National Science Day

Cabinet approves Select Committee’s recommendations on the Surrogacy Bill

The Union Cabinet has approved the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020 which incorporates all recommendations made by a Rajya Sabha select committee.

There were major concerns over the original draft of the Surrogacy Bill which mandated only close relatives could be used as a surrogate, in a bid to prevent commercialisation of the practice. There were further restrictions placed on who can request for surrogacy, compensation for medical expenditures, etc. In view of the concerns, the select committee has made the following major recommendations:

a) The Committee was of the view that the altruistic Surrogacy be replaced with Compensated Surrogacy and Surrogacy procedures should also be available to PIO, NRI, OCI, live in couples, divorced women and widows.

b) The Committee recommended that the definition of infertility should be made commensurate with the definition given by WHO. The words “five years” in Clause 2(p) and 4(iii)(c) II, be therefore, replaced with “one year” and consequential changes be made in other relevant Clauses of the Bill. (Read more)

The Many Cures to Corona

In today’s It’s Controversial section I am putting out some fake Coronavirus news doing the rounds globally.

“Is this “coronavirus” not less dangerous than they make us believe compared to the flu!? Isn’t it propaganda of neoliberal states and harsh regimes? Nothing is to be excluded without falling into the old conspiracy theory.” No it is real, not a propaganda. It is estimated that up to 70% of the world’s population will suffer from the infection.

I don’t think that this is worse than another flu.. a wind to push vaccines on a large scale, that’s for sure! I’m going to keep eating well and never get a vaccine for that!!! Eat well and get the vaccine (whenever it is approved).

”My mother received a message on Whatsapp that said that if you eat honey mixed with garlic you will not get the coronavirus. It has been two days that she wants me to eat this.” Eat honey and garlic, but also wash your hands with soap and water, avoid crowded spaces and consult a medical doctor if feeling ill. There is no evidence that honey and garlic will stop the coronavirus. (Read more)

National Science Day 2020:

National Science Day was celebrated on 28th February. This year, the theme of the NSD is ‘women in science’. President Ram Nath Kovind presented 21 awards for science communication and popularisation as well as for women scientists at the Vigyan Bhawan. PM Modi tweeted: ‘May Indian Science Continue to Thrive’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people to inculcate the scientific temper among the youth on the occasion of the National Science Day. (Read more)

Meanwhile, Things Just Got Weird:

Humans can give coronavirus to animals: If you thought humans should blame bats and snakes for the coronavirus, turns out pet dogs should blame their humans. A pet dog in Hong Kong has a low-level infection of COVID-19 that the animal may have gotten from its owner

Bees recognize that six is more than four: Yes it is an very important life skill to have for the bees. You know since we are slowly killing them, they need to count how many are left.

Space-grown lettuce is safe to eat: Move over hydroponics, we are now getting lettuce from space. Vouched for by the astronauts themselves.