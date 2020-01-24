The Compound Eye – Rare Diseases, Corona Virus and Women in Science

National Policy for Rare Diseases, 2020

India has an estimated 70-96 million people suffering from rare diseases. A draft national policy on rare diseases has been released for public comments by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Comments can be emailed to kumar.pranav@nic.in by 15/02/2020. You can find the detailed policy here.

Salient observations in the Draft Policy:

Diagnosis: Many doctors lack appropriate training and awareness to be able to correctly and timely diagnose and treat these conditions. It takes patients in United States (US) an average of 7.6 years and patients in United Kingdom (UK) an average of 5.6 years to receive an accurate diagnosis, typically involving as many as eight physicians (four primary care and four specialists). In addition, two to three misdiagnoses are typical before arriving at a final diagnosis. Delay in diagnosis or a wrong diagnosis increases the suffering of the patients exponentially. (Read more)

The Corona Virus from Wuhan

The coronavirus outbreak which originated in a seafood market in China’s Wuhan, has now spread to multiple countries across the world. China is now reporting 830 confirmed cases, with 25 deaths resulting from the corona virus infection. Poor clinical outcomes seems associated with age.

Timeline of the Outbreak:

31st Dec 2019 – Chinese authorities report a string of pneumonia-like cases to the WHO

1 Jan 2020 – The seafood market in Wuhan is closed

9 Jan 2020 – Coronavirus identified as the pathogen

11 Jan 2020 – First death reported

13 Jan 2020 – First case identified outside of China

21 Jan 2020 – Human-to-human transmission confirmed (Read more)

International Summit on Women in STEM:

DBT and ICGEB had organised an international summit on women in STEM on 23rd-24th January. The program can be found here. In the recent weeks, there has been a renewed focus on bringing gender balance to our scientific campuses.

Current status:

Research institutions around the world on an average have 28.4 percent women employees. Indian research institutions have been unable to make even this poor benchmark. Women make up only 14 percent of 2.8 lakh scientists, engineers and technologists in research and development institutions in India. In the past few decades, while the number of women enrolled in science higher education has steadily increased, the number of women entering the science workplace has not shown a commensurate rise. This suggests that women are either not willing to continue in science jobs or are not being provided suitable opportunities to do so. (Read more)

Meanwhile, Things Just Got Weird:

Cuttlefish got 3D glasses: After cows and praying mantis, scientists thought cuttlefish may enjoy 3D movies. Well, they did try to grab when they saw shrimps, their natural prey in the movies. I wonder who will be the next lucky species that we will take out of their natural environment and play 3D movies for?

Gin containing elephant dung anyone? Yup, that exists. And because elephant dung gives some unique flavour. On the other hand, elephants are particular about what they eat and digest only little of it. Most of their curated plant food comes out in the dung and the gin makers thought why harvest all those plants ourselves, when elephants are doing the job anyways.

Researchers have constructed the voice of a 3000 year old mummy: Researchers say they’ve mimicked the voice of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy by recreating much of its vocal tract using medical scanners, 3D printing and an electronic larynx. In a paper published Thursday by the journal Scientific Reports, the authors say the technique allowed them to produce a single sound – somewhere between the vowels in ‘bed’ and ‘bad.’

Now if we can figure out a way to listen to others as well.