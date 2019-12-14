The Compound Eye – Policy Alerts, BioDefense, NRSM and Human-Sized Penguins

Policy Alert

Recently some of the policies covered in previous Compound Eye issues have moved forward. Here is an update on some of the policies:

Gene Therapy Guidelines

The National Guidelines for Gene Therapy Product Development and Clinical Trials were released by ICMR in the last week of November. The guidelines cover all gene therapy products – defined as: “A gene therapy product (GTP) is any entity which includes a nucleic acid component being delivered by various means for therapeutic benefit.” (Read more)

Watching out for Bioweapons:

Various countries are now taking the threat of bioweapons very seriously and developing strong biodefense mechanisms. The US put in a biological attack monitoring system known as Biowatch in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks and 2001 anthrax letters episode. BioWatch relies on devices placed at street level or atop buildings in metropolitan areas nationwide that suck air through filters to trap any suspicious material. Once a day, the filter is replaced and then taken to a laboratory to search for BioWatch-targeted pathogens. However Biowatch is considered unreliable – sending multiple false alarms costing roughly $1.6 billion. (Read more)

15th National Research Scholars Meet in Life Sciences:

Science in India usually covers news related to Indian Science. For this edition, we are handing over the section to the young PhD community of ACTREC, Mumbai. They hold an annual PhD scholars meet and below is their report from the meeting that was held on 5th-6th December, 2019:

This year the esteemed Chief Guest was Padma Vibhushan, Prof. Jayant Narlikar (IUCAA Pune), and other eminent speakers were Shanthi Swaroop Bhatnagar Awardee Prof. Niyaz Ahmed (ICDDR), Prof. Ganesh Nagaraju (IISc), Prof. Thangarajan Rajkumar (WIA, Adyar), Prof. Umesh Varshney (IISc), Prof. Sathees Raghavan (IISc), Prof. Gautam Basu (Bose Institute, Kolkata), Dr. Camilla Rodrigues (Consultant Microbiologist, Hinduja Hospital). (Read more)

Meanwhile, Things Just Got Weird:

Shaken, Not Tapped: If you think tapping your beer can will help stabilize the alcohol and prevent it from spilling on you, well think again. A recent study has shown that tapping does not have impact at all. Better to be a patient for a while and let the beer settle. Finally one whole can of beer can be preserved by allowing approximately 100 shaken cans to settle. Carlsberg donated 1000 cans to the study and the opened beer cans where handed out to students. If any one wants to contextualise the study to an Indian context, I am up for volunteering. Hic!

The Human Sized Penguin: Post the extinction of dinosaurs, human-sized penguins lived in the waters of the Southern Hemispheres. Now fossils of a missing link – closer to the present penguin size has been found near New Zealand. But imagine that – human-sized penguins – now we only need human-sized bats to combat them.

The Smart Toilet is Coming: We are used to giving blood and urine for testing our health. But instead of going to your doctor, what if a toilet could give you health information? Scientists are creating a smart toilet which can track metabolites in your urine and give you a daily report on your health. Well I get anxious everytime I give a sample for testing, wonder what it would mean to pee on a smart toilet everyday!