The Compound Eye – Mice in Space, Turtles in Rehab and Bedbugs in Walmart: 2020 is here!

Advertising and Claims Regulations, FSSAI

Earlier this week, the Maharashtra FDA seized food products worth INR 69 lakhs in lieu of misleading claims made by the manufacturers. In raids carried out at cold storages located at various places, FDA officers had found issues with three products. These are Nutralite Fat Spread of Zydus Wellness Pvt. Ltd and Amul Lite and Delicious made by Gujarat Co. Op Milk Federation. While the products advertise claims such as “Zero Cholesterol” or “Low Fat, Low Cholesterol”, these claims are not compliant with the requirements of Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018. It has been reported that the samples tested in the raid had:

In case of Nutralite Fat Spread product claims “Naturally Zero Cholesterol” but it

contains 35gm of saturated fats

In case of Delicious Fat Spread product claims “Zero Cholesterol” but it contains 37gm of saturated fats

In case of Amul Lite Fat Spread product claims “Low Fat, Low Cholesterol” but it contains 37 gm of saturated fats. (Read more)

The scientists moving out

In the last 4 years, 12 scientists have left the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Pune according to a report in the Deccan Herald. CSIR Director-General Shekhar Mande reportedly said that the reasons for this high attrition were generic (such as personal reasons, better-perceived opportunities, specific teaching or research interests and better climatic conditions) although it remains concerning.

The report suggests that NCL sources pointed out that the real reasons for scientists to leave ranged from poor institutional management to the NCL top brass’s inability to handle the pressure of quickly delivering commercial products and technology. (Read more)

Bihar gets a turtle rehab centre:

Forest department is inaugurating a turtle rehab centre in Bihar’s Bhagalpur forest this month. The centre is meant to accommodate 500 turtles at a time. The rehab centre has come in response to forest department officials finding several injured and sick turtles. Many of these turtles are rescued from smugglers, who sell the turtles either for food or as part of pet trade. The forest area has sandbanks, which are an ideal place for the turtles to breed. (Read more)

Meanwhile, Things Just Got Weird:

Someone released bedbugs in a Walmart: More like left them in a closed bottle in a boy’s jacket. Walmart is obviously taking this seriously, but whether this was intentional or accidental is anybody’s guess. Under any condition, someone out there has bottles of bedbugs. Tread very very carefully in 2020.

‘Mighty mice’ splash down to Earth after stay on space station: Mice – genetically engineered to harbour improved muscle strength – have returned to earth after a sojourn at the International Space Station. Scientists are using the mice to study the effect of zero gravity on muscle loss. Interesting though, while NASA had to delay it all-female mission because of lack of appropriate spacesuits, the mice they sent in this project were all female.

Artificial gills for humans could become a reality: You know, in case you want to go live underwater and escape all the mess happening on the ground.