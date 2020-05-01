The Compound Eye – COVID-19: Vaccines

Vaccines for COVID-19

The last week of April marks “World Immunisation Week”. Over the past many weeks, unprecedented efforts have been made to create a vaccine for COVID19. At the same time, immunisation rates for other vaccines have fallen as healthcare system globally have prioritised COVID19 over other diseases. This edition of The Compound Eye focusses on all the vaccine news.

Globally, WHO has mobilized a broad coalition of scientists, researchers and industry partners to develop and evaluate candidate vaccines for COVID-19. More than 120 potential vaccine candidates have been proposed globally, and WHO continues to track their type and progress. As of 23rd April, six candidate vaccines are already in clinical evaluation and 77 vaccines are in pre-clinical evaluation. You can find their details here. (Read more)