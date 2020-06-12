Create Your Own World Order
THE CO IS DEAD, LONG LIVE THE CO

The tragic loss of Col Ashutosh Sharma, the Commanding Officer (CO) of 21 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) along with Major Anuj Sood, two jawans and a Sub-Inspector in North Kashmir on 2 May was a grim reminder of death stalking our heroes in uniform. This incident follows on the heels of the tragic loss of five jawans of the elite 4 Para SF also in North Kashmir on 4 Apr. These incidents herald the likelihood that the summer could witness increased levels of violence. More importantly, post-abrogation of Article 370 and the dissolution of the erstwhile state of J&K, reduction in support from the people for the fight against terrorism was on the cards. The silver lining is that the Armed Forces are prepared and is determined to banish terrorism that continues to be abetted by Pakistan.

