Contrary to popular belief, Pakistan’s military-jihadi complex (MJC) has not been brought to its knees by Balakot, Uri, or even FATF. India’s actions in Kashmir, for example, have provided the MJC with the perfect excuse to interfere as it does best. The reason for its current quiet is internal political turmoil connected to COAS Bajwa. India can ill-afford to take it for granted.

