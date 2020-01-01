Technology will be at the Forefront of Biden’s Summit for Democracy

The Summit is not just about democracy. It signals the intent of the Biden administration to unite the world’s democracies for protection of individual liberties. This brings us to the area of technology which is now at the heart of protecting democratic values. There is a need for global consensus among all democratic states to arrive at a common technology governance framework that is in line with the democratic rights of citizens. The summit will be a platform for states to find the right balance of governance with respect to regulation and freedom in the technology sphere.

The future of multilateralism lies in the creation of need-based coalitions focusing on specific areas of technology cooperation.

Read the full article on CNN-News18