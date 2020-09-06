Tech This Week | Should India have its own social media content moderation rules?

This article was first published in Deccan Chronicle. Views are personal.

Earlier this week, Economic Times (ET) broke the story that top officials had begun preliminary discussions on whether India should have its own guidelines on content moderation. What always strikes me when I read news around this subject is that consensus around platform moderation is always negative. No one ever is happy with the current amount of content moderation that platforms are undertaking. Some people think it is too little, while others think it is too much.