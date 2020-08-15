Create Your Own World Order
Aug
2020

Tech This Week | Forget TikTok, what India must focus on is semiconductors

By

This article was first published in Deccan Chronicle. Views are personal.

In case you have been following the news, developments around TikTok are hard to look away from. The app has been associated with Twitter, Apple, and Microsoft. Closer home, reports have surfaced claiming that ByteDance is in talks with Reliance for investment in the short video app. While news around TikTok’s future is catchy, it takes away from the more significant shifts that are currently occurring in the global technology landscape.

I am specifically talking about semiconductors.

Related Articles

About Author

Rohan Seth

Latest Books

Between the Buyer and the Seller
August 25, 2017By
Book: Distance from Delhi—Essays on Geopolitics, Economics and Public Policy
December 15, 2015By, , , , and
Book: A Visible Hand
December 15, 2015By and