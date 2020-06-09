Create Your Own World Order
Jun
2020

Takshashila Strategic Assessment: India, COVID-19, and West Asia

By and

Download the Strategic Assessment as a PDF.

Executive Summary

The novel coronavirus has introduced new and highly unpredictable social and political dynamics into West Asia. We argue that:

  • India’s key challenges are securing the return of out-of-work expatriates, protecting those still working in the region and preparing for a reduction in remittance income.
  • India’s key opportunities are to secure attractive rates for oil and gas amidst low prices and using Indian core competencies to provide medical services to countries in the region. These would include becoming a hub for pharmaceutical treatments and vaccines and offering telemedicine services.
