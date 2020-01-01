Takshashila Research Note – Space Stations: Promises & Challenges

[Download the Research Note as a PDF]
Executive Summary
- The next decade is likely to witness the launch and operation of multiple space stations by
both states and commercial entities.
- While some of these stations may fail technologically or commercially, the development of
space stations could help develop, validate, and mature technologies required to maintain a
continuous human presence in space.
- India will remain far behind the US, Russia, and China in these efforts even if it meets its
deadlines for human spaceflight in 2023 and the launch an experimental space station in 2030.
- Instead of pursuing these capabilities independently, India must actively seek out
collaborations with both states and commercial entities. It must also encourage its own
commercial enterprises to participate in the low earth orbit economy.
Space Stations Promises and Challenges
[Download the Research Note as a PDF]