Takshashila Policy Proposal – The New Space Policy 2020

Download the proposal in PDF.

Executive Summary

The New Space Policy 2020 proposes a clear policy and regulatory structure that paves the way for growth of the nascent private space sector in India, thus contributing towards national development and advancing the frontiers of science and technology. To achieve these objectives, this paper seeks to decouple the policy, regulatory and service delivery roles of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Specifically, this paper recommends:

An independent Space Regulatory Authority of India (SRAI) to be established which would be responsible for setting standards and best practices, licensing space activities, compliance and monitoring of these activities, and liaising internationally. Establishing a Space Disputes Settlement Appellate Tribunal (SDSAT) which would adjudicate disputes and settle appeals to protect the interests of service providers and consumers in the space sector. SDSAT would resolve any dispute between licensor, licensee, consumer or service provider. Any decision of the SRAI could be challenged in the SDSAT.

Clear regulatory structure and decentralisation of responsibilities would promote private participation in India’s space sector and ensure that India leapfrogs into a leadership role in the global space ecosystem.

