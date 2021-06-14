Download the Policy Advisory

Executive Summary

To prudently resume social and economic activity in accordance with outbreak risks, healthcare capacity, and vaccination progress, we recommend that State governments:

Designate Gram Panchayats/Wards or groups of Gram Panchayats/Wards as Public Health Management Units (PHMUs) and apply restrictions at this level. Follow an anticipatory/pre-emptive approach wherein restrictions can be tightened or relaxed based on what’s happening in other districts and states. Determine threat levels within each PHMU on values of three triggers: Test Positivity Rate (TPR) and Trend, TPR trends in adjoining districts, and Oxygenated Bed Availability and Trend. Roll out a six tier approach for permitting activities within each PHMU based on the threat levels.

Picture credit: Wikimedia Commons, Augustus Binu