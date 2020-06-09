Create Your Own World Order
Takshashila Policy Advisory – A Policy Guide to Pooled testing

By Shambhavi Naik

Executive Summary:

Pooled testing is a valuable tool in the routine surveillance of diseases. However, it is not a substitute for conventional diagnostic testing. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) advisory on pooled testing suggests using pooled testing approach in areas of low prevalence of the disease. This advisory builds on the ICMR advisory and recommends the following:

  1. For routine surveillance, employ pooled testing at the smallest administrative unit – ward in urban area and village in rural areas.
  2. To confidently determine 2% positivity, a threshold of 8-10% of target population should be tested using conventional testing approach.
  3. Businesses may use pooled testing for periodic screening of their employees.
  4. Pooling strategies should be scientifically driven and adapted to the context.

Shambhavi Naik

