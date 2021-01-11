Takshashila launches the Political Mandala quiz show

The Takshashila Institution launched the Political Mandala, a quiz show that allows people to reflect on their political beliefs, on 8th January 2021. The show featured Ashok Krish as the guest whose political beliefs were challenged and revealed.

The binary of left and right is often too simplistic in the Indian Political context. In the Political Mandala, therefore, we have envisioned a new, India-specific political spectrum. Each edition of the show will feature a different guest with whom you too can reflect on your political beliefs through a special set of questions designed by Takshashila. Our first guest is Ashok Krish.