Takshashila Issue Paper – The Semiconductor Question in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Executive Summary
The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has raised a lot of questions on the effect it might have on international technology supply chains. With the ongoing chip shortage and an intricate supply chain with a number of dependencies, semiconductors have had the spotlight on them in recent times. The involvement of Ukraine and Russia in providing/exporting crucial materials (like Neon and Palladium) that remain integral to the seamless functioning of the entire industry has increased fears of a global chip production dip again. This issue paper seeks to address:
- The potential of immediate shocks or damages to the supply chain, redundancies, proactive measures, and alternatives in place for the efficient running of the global semiconductor industry.
- The effect of the war, the sanctions, embargoes, and export controls placed by the US on Russia’s domestic semiconductor industry
- Different economic sectors such as space, telecommunications, automotive industry, and financial networks affected by an impending chip import starvation to Russia.
- The circumventing measures that Russia can look to exploit to continue chip supply and if its reliance on China can continue even with Chinese semiconductor firms under threat from the US government for any future exports to Russia.