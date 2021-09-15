Takshashila Issue Brief – Biobanking policies in India

By Sunila Dixit1, Priyal Lyncia D’Almeida1, Manjulika Vaz2 and Shambhavi Naik1

1Takshashila Institution, Bengaluru

2Health & Humanities, St John’s Research Institute, St John’s National Academy of Health Sciences, Bengaluru

Download this Issue Brief as a PDF

Executive Summary

Biobanks are set to become the norm as large scale datasets appear likely to drive the future of life science and healthcare research. However, there are concerns around ethics and consent processes that need to be addressed. In India, there is no specific law to address these concerns. In their absence, vulnerable sections of the society may be left open to abuse. This paper does a literature survey of biobanking policies and concerns of consent and privacy in the context of India. This paper lays the foundation for a discussion around biobanking policies and the formation of an India-specific biobanking law.

Download this Issue Brief as a PDF