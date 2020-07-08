Create Your Own World Order
Jul
2020

Takshashila Institution and Niskanen Center To Kick Off Their Partnership with a Series of Online Discussions “Beyond the Pandemic: A Battle for Ideas”

The Takshashila Institution is happy to announce a partnership with the Niskanen Center, a US think tank that works to advance an open society by active engagement in the war of ideas.

To kick off this collaboration, the two organisations are conducting a series of interactive online conversations Beyond the Pandemic: A Battle for Ideas. These conversations will bring together perspectives from the US and India to explore what the ideals of liberalism, free markets and open societies have to offer beyond the pandemic and their importance in the new world order.

To participate in these conversations, check our events page.

Takshashila Media

