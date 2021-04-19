Takshashila India-France Dialogue: Forming a Celestial Partnership

On 16th April 2021, the Takshashila Institution hosted a discussion on Indo-French cooperation in space and how it can be further strengthened in the years to come. The event was hosted by Aditya Ramanathan, Associate Fellow at Takshashila and the panelists included; Mathieu Weiss – Counsellor, Space, Embassy of France, Susmita Mohanty – CEO, Earth2Orbit and Apparao V Mallavarapu – Chairman & Managing Director, Centum.

The conversation began with the question of why India-France cooperation in space matters and what each country brings to the table. Mr. Weiss responded first, by talking about the 60 year old relationship between India and France and how the two have a lot to learn from each other. The two, he said, have mutual respect for each other’s independence and autonomy. Mr. Apparao then said that France has been very welcoming to Indian businesses looking to expand. Upon being asked how doing business with France is different, he mentioned that the space sector in France is much bigger than that of India at the moment.

The discussion then steers towards the question as to what makes the Indo-French relationship distinctive. To this, Ms. Mohanty dwells on the personal relationship shared by the two countries, unlike those that are strictly strategic in nature. She also talked about how we have space cooperation on multiple levels. The next question was centred around what the future holds, specifically what India can learn from France in promoting the space spector and how the two can deepen cooperation. In regard to this, Mr. Weiss talks about what France can learn from India. He said India has transformed from a medium size player globally to being a full space power now with various missions to the Moon, Mars and Venus. He also mentioned India’s ability to develop independent navigation and space surveillance systems, as well as their use of key simplified technologies. Mr. Apparao highlighted the importance of small satellites and how we should work with French companies in the small satellites business. He added that the Indian government should focus on providing infrastructure that can impact downstream applications in the space sector.

The discussion then turned towards the question of space privatisation in India. Ms. Mohanty talks about the importance of privatisation and how the government needs to start having trust and confidence in young people and startups. She stressed that India needed the confidence of the West and be more generous, confident and bold, including in terms of funding. On being asked how the regulatory environment is different in France, Mr. Weiss mentioned that the Indian space industry needed a more responsive regulatory system, big contracts and incentives for their companies. He also stressed on how Military space will be a huge market in the coming years and cooperation between the French space command and India’s defence space agency is much needed. Finally, towards the end of the conversation, Ms. Mohanty reiterates on the importance of investing into start-ups, supplying them with multi-crore contacts and providing a greater number of projects.

You can watch the event on YouTube below:

All the insights from the session have been represented in the following mindmap: