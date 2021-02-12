Takshashila hosts the first webinar in the Takshashila India-France Dialogue

On 11th February 2021, the discussion series titled, Takshashila India-France Dialogue began with a webinar titled, Exploring New Frontiers in the Strategic Partnership. It featured Amb. Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India to France, Amb. Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India and Lt. Gen. Prakash Menon, Director, Strategic Studies at the Takshashila Institution.

General Menon introduced the session by stressing on the need to promote Indo-French cooperation through the exchange of ideas. He also expressed Takshashila’s delightment on partnering with the Embassy of France on what would be the 25th year of a strategic partnership between the two countries. Hence, the session began on a sensitive yet celebratory note.

The discussion began with Amb. Emmanuel Lenain. He discussed the importance of many topics, from strategic affairs, digital revolution, science and technology and the need to continually expand partnership beyond space, digital, military and AI. He emphasised on the common interests and values the two countries share as democracies. He also mentioned that an India-France partnership is a cornerstone for French foreign policy.

Amb. Lenain went on to highlight the importance of cooperation with South India. He mentioned that there are strong human exchanges between France and South India and that the latter is a hub for innovation. He said digital partnership will be crucial in the coming years. Both India and France are very ambitious in the digital sector – in terms of research, innovation, big labs, small ventures and start-ups. He stressed that France considers itself a ‘start-up nation’, being the world’s number one country in the EU, in terms of funds raised for start-ups. The discussion further mentioned cooperation to enable a free,open,stable,reliable,safe and rule-based cyber space, with a common vision. Amb Lenain then stressed on the need for greater strategic cooperation in AI and computing. More importantly, France remained committed to the vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Cooperation in Science was also mentioned, with a joint commitment to send a man on a mission to space by 2022. France and India have jointly launched numerous satellites together.

Lastly, the ambassador emphasised cooperation in the Indo-Pacific as the core of it’s partnership. In this respect, he dwelled on the need to promote a rule-based regional order, keeping the values of both nations in mind.

The discussion then steered towards Ambassador Jawed Ashraf. Amb. Ashraf began the discussion by describing the evolving nature of Indo-French relationship, from bilateral to a regional and global one. He spoke about the nature of our democracies, common values and the deep abiding faith in strategic autonomy – a binding force for both nations. He explained the importance of the Indo-Pacific, where France and India see a great deal of convergence, as important actors in the region. He asserted that India and France must work together to support its security and economic interests and to build a region that is rule-based, connected by secure seas and integrated by trade. The comprehensive agenda on the Indo-Pacific was greatly highlighted. The discussion continued to mention important areas of cooperation such as cyber, communications technology, cloud services, AI, quantum computing and 5G and 6G services. The ambassador explained the importance of technology as a principal determinant of power and prosperity in this age. Collaboration in space security and counter-terrorism were also areas that were talked about.

Amb Ashraf led the discussion to include some more areas of partnership including on climate change, environment and biodiversity. He mentioned regional cooperation and transportation as crucial avenues of joint efforts, with the need to create hydrogen-driven systems for heavy transportation.

Finally, the discussion concluded with Amb Ashraf drawing attention to the need for multilateralism and multilateral processes. He talked about working together with India to reform bodies like WTO and WHO, high on their agenda. The discussion ended with talks about the future and ways in which France and India can use platforms like G20 to create a global vision that supports multilateralism, along with the need for more engaging talks among think tanks, parliamentarians and students.

