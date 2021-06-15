Takshashila hosts a roundtable discussion with Prof. Gadagkar

Takshashila Institution hosted a roundtable with Prof. Raghavendra Gadagkar to discuss insights from his book, Experiments in Animal Behaviour – Cutting-Edge Research at Trifling Cost. Prof. Gadagkar is an behavioural ecologist and Honorary Professor at the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.He has spent over 3 decades studying social evolution, social organisation, and behaviour of wasps, ants, and bees. Prof. Gadagkar’s outstanding research has been recognized by numerous awards in India and abroad – the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize, B.M. Birla Science Prize, the Third World Academy of Sciences Award in Biology, and Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Prof Gadagkar spoke about the need for scientific temper and democratisation of scientific research in India. His book demonstrates how research does not always require huge funding or expensive equipment; rather research is driven by simple experimental design to answer a core research question.

The book can be downloaded from here: https://www.ias.ac.in/Publications/e-Books/Experiments_in_Animal_Behaviour