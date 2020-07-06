Takshashila hosts a discussion with Mr. Sudeep Chakravarti on “Epidemic, Unrest, Rebellion: The Unseen Risks of COVID-19 in India”.

The Takshashila Institution hosted Mr. Sudeep Chakravarti, Political & Security Analyst, Author and Columnist on 03 July 2020. The event featured a conversation between him and Anirudh Kanisetti, Research Analyst. The discussion was on the Maoist movement and its future in post-COVID India.

Sudeep started with a brief history of Maoists. With the help of various maps, he outlined the areas affected by Maoists and how they spread to other areas as time passed. He explained the roles of some Communist Party of India(Maoist) leaders like Ganapathy, Basavraju, and also talked about Urban Naxalism.

“In 2017, Union Home Minister announced a strategy against Maoists – SAMADHAN

as S-smart leadership, A-aggressive strategy, M-motivation and training, A-actionable intelligence, D-dashboard-based KPIs (key performance indicators), and KRAs (key result areas), H-harnessing technology, A-action plan for each theatre and N-no access to financing.”, explained Chakravarti.

He also gave some information regarding Maoist activities in North-Eastern states like Nagaland and Manipur and concluded as to how the current pandemic is affecting them and what their future looks like.

Sudeep says COVID-19 could increase desperation and radicalization in India, feeding the Naxalite rebellion. He adds that if the government can talk to the rebel leaderships in Nagaland and Manipur, it certainly can talk to the Maoists.

Sudeep Chakravarti is a well-known author of many bestselling books. One of his notable works is “Red Sun: Travels in Naxalite Country”, published in 2008. In his book, he combines political history, extensive interviews, and individual case histories as he travels to the heart of Maoist zones in the country.

