Takshashila hosts a discussion with Amb Shivshankar Menon on India and the post-COVID world

The Takshashila Institution hosted Amb Shivshankar Menon, former National Security Advisor and Foreign Secretary, on 10 June 2020. The event featured a conversation between him and Manoj Kewalramani, Fellow- China Studies Programme, on India and the Post-COVID world.

Amb Menon provided a brief outline on the trends like fragmentation and regionalisation of the global economy, the rise of new authoritarians across the world, shifts in the balance of power and fall of the liberal international order that have shaped the pre-COVID-19 world order. He also emphasised on the disruption caused by the ongoing pandemic, which has accelerated these trends.

“There are both risks and opportunities for India, but it should, primarily improve its capabilities, especially on the border, look for more balancing arrangements across the world and work on a continental strategy alongside its maritime strategy,” said Amb Menon. He also said that India should use the opportunity to go back and participate in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). “Security and economic arrangements are ineffective unless backed by economic integration,” claimed Amb Menon.

He was of the opinion that India’s foreign policy should be sensitive to its neighbour’s concerns in South Asia.

The stream of the event can be found here:

Link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFzUqQAkVv4