Takshashila Hosts a Discussion on 5G in the High-Tech Geopolitical Cooperation between India and Israel.

On 18th February 2021, the Takshashila Institution and the Abba Eban Institute hosted the second discussion in the, High-Tech Geopolitics: Perspectives from India and Israel series. It focused on Israel-India cooperation in the field of 5G.

The session featured as panellists, Jonathan Zadka (Consul General of Israel in India), Guy Machlev (Senior Director R&D, Head of Nokia’s Cloud Infrastructure Software), Dr. Satish Ananthaiyer (VP of Engineering, 5G RAN, Celona) and KPM Das (National Cybersecurity and Trust Officer, India and ASEAN, Cisco).

The conversation began with opening remarks by Mr. Jonathan Zadka who emphasised the central place that South India and Bangalore hold in the proliferating high-tech co-operation between India and Israel.

He pointed to Bangalore’s huge number of Venture Capital investments in tech, both domestic and international. The sheer number of companies like Flipkart, Swiggy, Big-Basket that began in Bangalore as well as the service oriented giants like WIPRO and Infosys that shifted to it.

Mr. Zadka keenly identified various high-tech sectors of collaboration between Israel and India including “Deep-tech” sectors like 5G,AI and Autonomous Vehicles.

The second panellist to speak Dr. Satish Anathaiyer provided a much-needed technical overview of 5G technology. He commented on 5G network architecture being service, application and software centric.

He also remarked that 5G owing to its base standards and specs is decentralised and Inherently security focused, with encryption , data-integrity protection algorithms and secure gateways built in.

Another panellist Mr. Guy Machlev highlighted the need for huge capital investment in the development and deployment of 5G technology. The only sustainable way forward is that these investments payoff and cover the costs. To this end he emphasised the importance of innovation in revenue generation and monetisation models.

Thereafter, another panellist KPM Das remarked that in India the government has taken a tentative approach to 5G. Focusing on a national security directive on telecom, he remarked that it seeks to create a three-pronged framework based on strategic trust, i.e. trusted source – trusted component – trusted product.

Towards the end of the session Ambassador Ron Prosor the head of Abba Eban Institute remarked that security, privacy and trust are the number one priority in today’s world. A joint effort between India,UK,Australia and Israel is necessary to keep China in check and mitigate strategic risks in developing, deploying and adopting 5G.

You can watch a recording of the event here