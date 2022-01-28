Takshashila hosts a #BookLounge session with Rukmini S.

The Takshashila Institution hosted a book discussion with Rukmini Shrinivasan on her latest book “Whole Numbers and Half Truths” on January 28, 2022. She is an independent data journalist based out of Chennai.

The session began with Mihir Mahajan, The Takshashila Institution, mentioning how our constitution transformed our relationship from subjects of a colonial ruler into our own state, thus making us citizens of a republic. A republic that adopted a constitution that guaranteed voting rights to everybody and a constitution that adopted principals, ideas of liberty, equality and fraternity. Over the past 75 years of our independence and our existence as a republic, the lives of Indians have changed. He went on to briefly explain how Rukmini has successfully investigated life in India as of today and across all these changes. She has looked at India’s financial life, how we live our personal lives, and how the country as a whole is aging and how migration is changing India. And lastly, she also looks at our health.

When asked about how the book came to be, Rukmini said that it came out of two sets of experiences she has had, one as a field reporter and the other as she started specialising in data journalism. She wanted to bring these sets of experiences together in the book to try and answer 10 big questions about the way things work in modern India.

Mihir also asks her about data sources for India and she talks about how so much of data journalism resides in sources. She mentions that we could broadly divide Indian data sources into entirely government data sources and those that are entirely private and then some that are sort of hybrid in the sense that maybe they are typically government sources but they have been made accessible by private groups or they are crosstabs or triangulation that is being done by private groups.

When asked about the discrepancy between the administrative data and the data that comes through household surveys and questions asked on the ground, Rukmini states that some of this is the difference between infrastructure and its use. She also adds that some of it is also because all the incentive structures that are built into misreporting administrative data, fall apart when it comes to the question being asked at the household level.

She also talks about how democracy is affected by socio-economic inequalities in our society, and the issue of narratives and what the data actually says. She gives the example of voter turnout and the need to plateau male voter turnout for migrant, poor, and middle class families. When asked about the gender aspect of employment and the fact that <30% of women participate in the workforce, Rukmini talks about how women’s work is often fragmented and the fact that social norms continue to dictate that a woman’s place is in a house. She also talks about intersectionality of caste and jobs as well as decline in social mobility for muslims.

The conversation came to close with Rukmini answering a number of questions ranging from democratisation of data, ensuring that data is factual and accurate without a bias as well as the difference between narratives and ground realities and its implications on public policy.