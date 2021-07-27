Takshashila hosts a #BookLounge session with Manoj Kewalramani

The Takshashila Institution hosted a book discussion on Manoj Kewalramani’s latest book “Smokeless War: China’s Quest for Geopolitical Dominance ” on July 23, 2021. Manoj is the Chairperson of the Indo- Pacific Studies and China Studies Programme at the Takshashila Institution.

The event began with Pranay Kotasthane, Deputy Director, The Takshashila Institution, setting the context for the discussion. Kewalramani then discussed the limited understanding of China’s domestic structures – which impacts China’s foreign and security policies – in India’s China scholarship. He argued that his book, Smokeless War, aims to bridge this gap. He also discussed the challenges in reading the Chinese texts and how to overcome the problem of meaning getting lost in translation.

When asked about how to understand China’s media environment, Kewalramani said, “Chinese media is controlled by the party. People’s Daily is used to communicate with the party cadre and basically communicate what the party wants to say. Media at provincial levels is also controlled by the party. State media’s main objective is to tell you that the state is in control”.

The conversation came to a close with Kewalramani answering audience questions on a variety of topics, from the impact of COVID-19 on the Belt and Road Initiative to the likelihood of China witnessing a popular uprising like the Arab Spring.

You can watch a recording of the full session below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Smokeless War: China’s Quest for Geopolitical Dominance, is available in both ebook and formats. Buy your copy now!