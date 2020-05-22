Takshashila Discussion Slidedoc – Technological Interventions for COVID-19 Management: An Analysis

By Prateek Waghre, Sapni GK, Utkarsh Narain
Download this slidedoc as a PDF.
Executive Summary:
This assessment evaluates common technological intervention use-cases in response to COVID-19 through the framework of population penetration, privacy and effectiveness to arrive at a composite ‘Viability Rating‘.
We conclude that:
- Recovery/stimulus package(s) should address the inequity of internet access.
- A privacy preserving model should include clear stipulations on purpose limitation, data retention, data minimisation, and clear statements of liability on data collection, storage and retention.
- Effective legislation including sunset clauses limiting the duration of the use of technological interventions must be laid down.
- Limited scale proofs of concept should be conducted before a mass rollout until effectiveness of underlying technologies (BLE, Algorithmic Risk Determination etc) can be reasonably evaluated.
- Technological interventions should not be deployed in a manner that may result in the denial of rights or benefits to any person(s).
For detailed scoring on Population Penetration, Privacy, and Effectiveness, click here.