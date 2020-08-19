Takshashila Discussion Document – Reimagining India’s Public Health Governance System

Download the Discussion Document in PDF

India needs a new public health system, housed within the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to streamline functions, improve transparency in operations, and ensure better health outcomes.

This document proposes a governance architecture structured around essential public health functions to ensure there is no conflict of interest/overlapping functions. It will comprise an overarching inter-ministerial board which will be responsible for policy-making and separate departments for monitoring, research, communication, and programme implementation. A quality control and finance department will oversee all these functions and provide transparency to the system.