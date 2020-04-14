Takshashila Discussion Document: Networked Protests & State Responses: The Case of Hong Kong 2019-20

Download the Discussion Document in PDF.

Executive Summary

Digital technologies and Internet connectivity are enabling rapid mobilisation of large groups of individuals around a common cause. The defining feature of such a Radically Networked Society (RNS) is the scale and pace of its operations. Consequently, RNS movements pose a serious challenge for the hierarchically ordered state structures, which tend to lack the dexterity and speed to respond.

In this context, this discussion document offers a case study by applying the RNS framework, which looks at protests through sociological, political, and networked aspects, to the 2019-2020 protests in Hong Kong. It discusses the nature of the challenge posed by networked anti-extradition legislation protests and assess the implications of the instruments used by the State in response. Following that, this document also evaluates the strengths and weaknesses of the movement, offering a critical appraisal.

We conclude that the 2019-20 Hong Kong protests were the product of underlying fissures over issues of identity and political autonomy. The region’s thriving Internet ecosystem and hyper-connected society enabled the development and expansion of networked communities around these issues. This fuelled sustained, leaderless mobilisation, resulting in large-scale disruption and electoral advances for pro-democracy activists. Meanwhile, the Chinese central government and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) authorities responded to this question of their political legitimacy via economic and security tools. They deployed coercive legal instruments, calibrated violence, and economic incentives to create and leverage fissures in society while also engaging in extensive narrative contestation.

The state’s response has been rooted in a strategy of attrition. This minimised costs and proved somewhat effective in that the movement failed to achieve the broader objective of earning universal suffrage for Hong Kongers. Yet, the protests have managed to fundamentally reshape state-society relations and shift the narrative around the region’s future.

Download the Discussion Document in PDF.