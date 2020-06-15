Takshashila Discussion Document – India’s Theatre Command System: A Proposal

Download the Discussion Document in PDF

This discussion document proposes the structural framework for India’s Theatre Command system with terrain and strategic threats being prime factors. Larger theatre structures facilitate flexible cooperation in greater quantities of military power and concurrent with inter-service integration would cater for centralised joint planning and decentralised application of military power. These aspects shape the structure of the four Theatre Commands proposed. The Northern Theatre Command will be responsible for the land border with China, Myanmar and Bangladesh, the Western Theatre Command for the Pakistan border, the South Western Theatre Command and the South Eastern Command for the Western part and Eastern part of the Indian Ocean. All Theatres would also be responsible for the hinterland areas based on state boundaries.

The existing Chiefs of Staff Committee would be renamed as Joint Commanders and Staff Committee (JCSC) comprising the Chairman-Joint Commanders and Staff Committee (CJCSC), three Chiefs and four Theatre Commanders. The JCSC will formulate military strategy. The operational directives to the Theatre Commands will emanate from JCSC. The Joint Operational staff (JOS) consisting of Component Commanders in the HQ IDS will task the Theatre Commands and provide resources, as required.

As a practical guide, the CDS hat is mostly worn during interaction with the political leadership and the civilian bureaucracy while the CJCSC hat is worn within the military structures.

Download the Discussion Document in PDF