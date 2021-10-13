Takshashila Discussion Document – India-Russia Space Cooperation: A Way Forward

By Aditya Pareek1 and Dr. Andrey Gubin2

1 Takshashila Institution, Bengaluru

2 Far Eastern Federal University, Vladivostok

Download this Discussion Document as a PDF

Executive Summary

India – Russia space cooperation in the past includes the USSR launching India’s first few satellites, Rakesh Sharma’s inclusion in a manned Soviet mission, and Russia’s sale of cryogenic engines for India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicles. Currently, India-Russia space cooperation is largely limited to NavIC-GLONASS ground stations and Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS)–Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) augmentation.

Glavcosmos, a subsidiary of the Russian state space company ROSCOSMOS, is also providing commercial services to India’s human space flight mission Gaganyaan. Russia is pursuing the development of a potential deep space mobility platform, a nuclear space tug called “Zeus” that can significantly shift the course of human space exploration worldwide — which could hold potential for new India-Russia collaboration in space. India has historically been able to harness much needed know-how and technology for its space industry by closely co-operating with Russia. Given the right impetus, it can continue to do so today.

