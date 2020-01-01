Takshashila Discussion Document – Building India’s Quantum Ecosystem

Download the Discussion Document
Executive Summary
Advancements in quantum information science have enabled technological applications that can address and solve problems that seemed intractable just a few years ago. This discussion document explores the current state of the global quantum ecosystem and how different states are positioned in the race towards quantum supremacy. The primary focus of the document is to underline why India needs a nationally coordinated quantum policy and what strategies it can adopt to build a robust domestic quantum ecosystem. The main aspects covered in this document are:
- The key applications (civilian and military) of quantum information science, along with specific use cases of extant quantum technologies.
- The quantum value chain and the different focus areas involved in building quantum systems.
- Aims, objectives, and policy measures of different quantum programmes around the world to better understand the global quantum landscape, especially the geopolitical contest between established technological powerhouses.
- Ethical considerations when formulating policies related to the usage of quantum technologies.
- An overview of India’s existing quantum ecosystem, and proposed policy recommendations to build a better quantum industry within the country.
TDD_Quantum Tech_AG_SB_V1