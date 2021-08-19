Takshashila Discussion Document – A National Epidemic Intelligence Service for India

Executive Summary

The COVID-19 outbreak has demonstrated the need for India to develop its own capacity to assess emerging biological threats. Reliance on foreign inputs led to delayed actions such as airport closures or screening/quarantine of incoming travelers.

We propose the formation of an Indian National Epidemic Intelligence Service to monitor emerging outbreaks of novel or existing diseases, assess the threat in an Indian context, and alert public health agencies to take actions to protect Indian citizens. This service builds on India’s already existing intelligence and surveillance units, to create a network of trained personnel who can analyse incoming data, identify threats, secure biological samples and characterise pathogens.

