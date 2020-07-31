Create Your Own World Order
Jul
2020

Takshashila Discussion Document – A Military Resource Allocation Framework

By and

Download the Discussion Document in PDF

This discussion document proposes a Military Resource Allocation Framework 1.0 (M-RAF 1.0) for the Indian Military. The M-RAF (1.0) is a derivative of the Proposed Theatre Command Model that could serve as a decision support tool for military resource allocation planning and can be adapted to any number of Theatres. It incorporates the concepts of employable and deterrent military power in the context of the theatre, terrain, and escalation levels. The model leverages economic concepts to prioritise capability development and resource allotment.

