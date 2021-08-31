Takshashila conducts the third workshop of the Post-Graduate Programme (PGP) in Public policy

The third workshop of the Post-Graduate Programme (PGP) in Public Policy of Takshashila Institution was held between Friday, 27th August to Sunday, 29th August. The aim of this workshop was to give feedback on the Capstone project topics chosen by the students. In addition to this, we also have sessions by policy practitioners on the theme ‘Effecting Change’.

The workshop started with a session by Dr Upendra Bhojani (Institute of Public Health, Bangalore) on Policy Advocacy. He spoke about the interplay of power and interests of several stakeholders in public policy. Shambhavi Naik, shared her experiences of working with the policymakers, especially her interactions with a Parliamentary Committee. Revathy Ashok (B.PAC, Bangalore) spoke about how citizens’ groups can build a wide coalition with the citizens and government in order to bring about policy changes. Rachit Seth (Policy Briefcase), walked us through the process of doing research for a political organisation and also spoke about the kind of research and narrative building that goes in writing political manifestos. Antaraa Vasudev (Civis) inspired the cohort by sharing her journey with the Civis platform and how it has brought the citizens and government closer in co-creating laws through public consultations.

On all three days of the workshop, the students presented their respective Capstone project topics. The faculty gave comments on their topics and feedback which the students would incorporate into their topics. In the next four months, the students would work on their Capstone projects and will come up with policy recommendations on the issues which they have chosen as their topics.