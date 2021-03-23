Takshashila Conducts a Policy Simulation Exercise for Its Specialisation Programmes

Takshashila conducted its second workshop for the 28th cohort of Graduate Programme in Public Policy (GCPP) from 12th -14th March 2021. The policy simulation exercise for the Public Policy specialisation students was aimed at acquainting them with the nuances of policy formulation and analysis. The students were divided into four teams and were tasked to create a broad strategy to help improve the incomes of people involved in agriculture. The four teams came up with diverse solutions some of which involved minor tweaking of the present policies to some which were a massive departure from the present. The debates and discussions that followed were intense and enriching.

In the same week, the GCPP (Health & Life Sciences) also had its second workshop, which focused on the STIP 2020’s proposal of ‘One Nation, One Subscription’. The students looked into the existing policies for journal subscriptions, its financial costs, the impact the proposal would have on India’s contribution to research and the alternative solutions to the given proposal.

The following week, GCPP Technology and Policy (TP) and GCPP Defence and Foreign Affairs (DFA) conducted their second workshop from 19-21st March 2021. The GCPP TP workshop had the students focusing on the policy implications of advancements in wearable technology and implications for personal sensitive data. The students examined the impacts of regulation on a range of stakeholders, including civil society, industry and the government.

Whereas, the GCPP DFA workshop comprised intense experiential learning delivered through Exercise Amrut, Takshashila’s crisis simulation game. Designed to hone skills such as crisis management, negotiating and decision-making through role-playing, Exercise Amrut is a unique component of the GCPP (DFA) programme. Under the mentorship of Lt Gen (Dr) Prakash Menon, students deliberated upon complex challenges of international politics such as the military, strategic and economic implications of world events and the Indo-China conflict. The role-playing crisis simulation game provides valuable insights into the conduct of policy to achieve strategic objectives. There was also a special talk by esteemed Ambassador Shyam Saran and unique simulated events like an Asteroid attack on Earth and handling of a Nuclear crisis. The workshop was attended online by over 100 participants.

Conducted three times a year, the GCPP programme draws students from different professional and educational backgrounds including information technology, journalism, law, finance, academia and government. Students can choose one of three specialisations: Defence & Foreign Affairs, Public Policy and Technology & Policy. Faculty comprises policy practitioners and academic experts from across the world to equip students with the skills needed to build the intellectual foundations of India with global interests.

