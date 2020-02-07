Takshashila Blue Paper: Governing Tech Platforms in India

The Takshashila Institution hosted a roundtable on 24 January 2020 to discuss policy solutions to some of the unique issues in platform marketplaces. Finding the balance between mitigating the harm caused by platforms while ensuring that these businesses continue to provide an enormous amount of social surplus is of paramount importance.

This Blue Paper collates and presents the comments, remarks, and analysis made during the Roundtable by the participants.

The Roundtable was chaired by Anupam Manur and Utkarsh Narain.