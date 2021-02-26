Takshashila Blue Paper: A Rare Earths Strategy for India

On the 17th of February 2021, the Takshashila Institution hosted a roundtable with a group of experts from industry, academia, and think tanks to further develop the ideas proposed in our Discussion Document, A Rare Earths Strategy for India.

This Blue Paper consolidates the feedback of the expert group on the issues of policy reorientation & private sector participation, environmental challenges, and the internationalisation of India’s rare earth supply chains. As a preamble to the discussion points, it briefly presents the ideas put forth in our Discussion Document.

Download the Blue Paper as a PDF.