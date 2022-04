The Takshashila Institution, represented by Deputy Director Pranay Kotasthane, and Indian Space Association (ISpA), signed a three-year long Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 12th April 2022. The MOU underscores the two organisations’ shared efforts towards strengthening India’s Space policy and strategy.

As part of the MOU, Takshashila and ISpA will share knowledge and experiences to set the ground for long-term Institute-Industry partnerships in Space research and policy